Copenhagen, 2017-05-15 12:19 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the period 8 May 2017 to 11 May 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 8.5 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 29.3 million were bought back, equivalent to 9.8% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 19:



Dato No. Of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 8 May 2017 39,024 56.75 2,214,612 9 May 2017 39,024 57.00 2,224,368 10 May 2017 36,585 57.50 2,103,638 11 May 2017 34,146 58.34 1,992,078 Accumulated during the period 148,779 57.36 8,534,695 Accumulated under the share 512,190 57.29 29,343,731 bayback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,225,962 own shares, equivalent to 1.95% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data





08 May 2017 09 May 2017 10 May 2017 11 May 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of VWAP Number of VWAP Number VWAP Number of VWAP shares DKK shares DKK of DKK shares DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 37.257 56,74 35.453 57,00 36.585 57,50 32.705 58,33 TRQX 210 57,00 953 57,00 0 494 58,50 TRQM 0 0 0 0 BATE 812 57,00 2.285 57,00 0 780 58,50 BATD 0 0 0 0 CHIX 745 57,00 333 57,00 0 167 58,50 CHID 0 0 0 0 Total 39.024 56,75 39.024 57,00 36.585 57,50 34.146 58,34 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





08 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 39.024 56,75 ---------------------------------------------- 3.090 56,50 XCSE 20170508 10:26:29.296000 910 56,50 XCSE 20170508 13:08:52.994000 2.000 56,50 XCSE 20170508 13:35:03.118000 2.000 56,50 XCSE 20170508 13:35:03.118000 210 57,00 TRQX 20170508 15:31:23.979000 745 57,00 CHIX 20170508 15:31:23.979000 218 57,00 BATE 20170508 15:31:23.980000 594 57,00 BATE 20170508 15:31:23.980000 233 57,00 XCSE 20170508 15:31:23.981000 1.671 57,00 XCSE 20170508 16:15:18.154000 300 57,00 XCSE 20170508 16:15:18.154000 29 57,00 XCSE 20170508 16:15:18.154000 4.000 57,00 XCSE 20170508 16:37:20.803000 23.024 56,75 XCSE 20170508 16:51:38.061151



09 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 39.024 57,00 ---------------------------------------------- 571 57,00 BATE 20170509 10:35:10.248000 83 57,00 CHIX 20170509 10:35:10.248000 238 57,00 TRQX 20170509 10:35:10.248000 3.108 57,00 XCSE 20170509 10:35:10.249000 238 57,00 TRQX 20170509 16:33:42.123000 477 57,00 TRQX 20170509 16:33:42.123000 571 57,00 BATE 20170509 16:33:42.124000 83 57,00 CHIX 20170509 16:33:42.124000 167 57,00 CHIX 20170509 16:33:42.124000 1.143 57,00 BATE 20170509 16:33:42.124000 3.108 57,00 XCSE 20170509 16:33:42.125000 6.213 57,00 XCSE 20170509 16:33:42.125000 23.024 57,00 XCSE 20170509 16:47:33.558629



10 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 36.585 57,50 ---------------------------------------------- 15.000 57,50 XCSE 20170510 17:08:36.211844 21.585 57,50 XCSE 20170510 17:10:38.365495



11 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 34.146 58,34 ---------------------------------------------- 132 58,50 CHIX 20170511 16:16:39.485000 683 58,50 BATE 20170511 16:16:39.485000 322 58,50 TRQX 20170511 16:16:39.485000 2.524 58,50 XCSE 20170511 16:16:40.275000 86 58,50 TRQX 20170511 16:16:44.039000 1.035 58,50 XCSE 20170511 16:16:52.994000 97 58,50 BATE 20170511 16:16:52.994000 86 58,50 TRQX 20170511 16:16:52.994000 35 58,50 CHIX 20170511 16:16:52.995000 9.000 58,25 XCSE 20170511 16:29:23.982806 20.146 58,34 XCSE 20170511 16:31:40.327911



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=631439