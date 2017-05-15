

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its most major counterparts in the early European session on Monday.



The greenback fell to a 6-day low of 0.9977 against the Swiss franc, 4-day low of 1.2940 against the pound and a weekly low of 1.0960 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.0019, 1.2880 and 1.0923, respectively.



The greenback slipped to 1.3615 against the loonie, its weakest since April 27.



The greenback that closed Friday's trading at 0.6854 against the kiwi and 0.7385 against the aussie fell to a 4-day low of 0.6911 and near a 2-week low of 0.7441,respectively.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 0.98 against the franc, 1.30 against the pound, 1.10 against the euro, 1.35 against the loonie, 0.72 against the kiwi and 0.76 against the aussie.



