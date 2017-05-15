

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (SORL) announced, for fiscal 2017, the company has increased annual guidance of net sales to be approximately $315 million and net income to be approximately $27.5 million. The company said the targets are based on its current views on the operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.



'We continue to roll out new advanced braking products which immediately gain traction in the market due to their enhanced performance, added features and improved reliability. We have implemented stricter cost controls, purchased more advanced machinery and moved into new facilities to improve our efficiency and increase our profitability,' Ms. Jinrui Yu, SORL's COO, stated.



Net income attributable to stockholders for the first quarter of 2017 was $6.9 million, or $0.36 per share, compared with $0.4 million, or $0.02 per share a year ago.



For the first quarter of 2017, net sales increased by 37.4% to $73.9 million from $53.8 million in the 2016 first quarter. Revenues from the domestic OEM customers were $41.8 million, an increase of 48.8% from $28.1 million in the first quarter of 2016. The company said the higher OEM sales were mainly due to higher truck sales in the first quarter of 2017.



