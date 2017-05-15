Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 12-May-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 432.24p INCLUDING current year revenue 440.89p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 427.37p INCLUDING current year revenue 436.02p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---