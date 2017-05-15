ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN) ("BrainChip" or "the Company"), a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications, is pleased to announce that it is sponsoring the 24th Joint Symposium on Neural Computation being held May 20th at the San Diego Supercomputer Center in La Jolla, California. Hosted by the Institute for Neural Computation (INC) of the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), the symposium involves other respected university collaborators, including the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), University of California Irvine (UCI), University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), University of California Riverside, University of Southern California (USC), and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

Since its founding in 1994, the symposium has brought together student and faculty researchers, along with invited industry speakers, to present the latest advancement in neural computation, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and neuromorphic computing. Gert Cauwenberghs, Co-Director of the Institute for Neural Computation, UCSD Professor of Bioengineering, and member of BrainChip's Scientific Advisory Board, commented, "This year's innovative program includes exciting recent developments in neural coding, similarity search, deep learning supervision, and rate-coding spiking neural networks. We appreciate BrainChip's support of this, the 24th Joint Symposium on Neural Computation."

Peter van der Made, BrainChip's CTO and Co-Founder, commented, "Important academic research is one of the key foundations for the advancement of breakthrough technologies like neuromorphic computing and spiking neural networks (SNNs). We will continue to work with academia through events like this symposium and our Scientific Advisory Board to advance the commercial opportunities of SNNs."

About the Institute for Neural Computation

The Institute for Neural Computation (INC) is an organized research unit of the University of California at San Diego with 44 members representing 14 research disciplines, devoted to the research and development of a new generation of massively parallel computers through a coherent and cohesive plan of research spanning the areas of neuroscience, visual science, cognitive science, artificial intelligence, mathematics, economics and social science, and computer engineering. The agenda for the 24th Joint Symposium on Neural Computing may be found at: https://inc.ucsd.edu/ann_symp_2017_program.html

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is a leading provider of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company has developed a revolutionary new Spiking Neural Adaptive Processor (SNAP) technology that can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The technology, which is proprietary, is fast, completely digital, and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in Civil Surveillance, Gaming, Facial Recognition and Visual Inspection systems. www.brainchipinc.com.

