The Nepal Electricity Authority has issued a tender to select consultants for the implementation of the Nepal Grid Solar and Energy Efficiency Project. The initiative is aimed at reducing distribution losses in pilot distribution centers, and enabling the grid-connection of large-scale solar.

Nepal's energy regulator is seeking consultants for the implementation of a project supported by the World Bank, which aims at improving the power losses of its electricity network and creating the conditions for the installation of 25 MW of solar capacity.

The $130 million project, named Nepal Grid Solar and Energy Efficiency Project, is divided into two parts. The first part includes development and construction of 25 MW of solar power plants to ...

