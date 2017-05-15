

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer prices increased for the fifth straight month in April, and at a faster pace than in the previous four months, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-over-year in April, following a 1.9 percent rise in the prior month.



Transport costs surged 8.3 percent annually in April and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 5.1 percent. At the same time, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.1 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in April, reversing a 0.5 percent decrease in March.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP increased 1.7 percent yearly and by 0.5 percent monthly in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX