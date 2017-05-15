

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's economy grew at the fastest pace in nine years during the first three months of the year, led by strong export growth and domestic demand, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed Monday.



Gross domestic product grew 2.8 percent year-on-year following 2 percent increase in the final three months of 2016. Economists had forecast 2.4 percent growth.



The latest growth figure was the strongest since the fourth quarter of 2007, when the economy expanded at the same pace.



Growth was largely driven by net external demand as exports grew strongly versus imports. Private consumption slowed, while investments increased.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP grew 1 percent after 0.7 percent increase in the previous three months. Economists had predicted 0.6 percent growth.



