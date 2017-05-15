EXCHANGE NOTICE, 15 MAY 2017 SHARES



LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: ROBIT PLC ON 17 MAY 2017



The shares of Robit Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Wednesday 17 May 2017. The shares of Robit Plc will be traded for the last time on First North Finland on Tuesday 16 May 2017.



Basic information on Robit Plc as of 17 May 2017:



Trading code: ROBIT Issuer code: ROBIT ISIN-code: FI4000150016 LEI code: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480 Orderbook id: 108858 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tick Size Table: XHEL other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 16 083 900 Listing date on the Official List: 17 May 2017



Industry: 2000 Industrials ICB Supersector: 2700 Industrial Goods & Services Market Cap Segment: Mid cap Managing director: Mika Virtanen Address: Vikkiniityntie 9 FI-33880 Lempäälä FINLAND Phone: +358 3 3140 3400 Internet: www.robit.fi



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *



TIEDOTE, 15.5.2017 OSAKKEET



ROBIT OYJ NASDAQ HELSINGIN PÖRSSILISTALLE 17.5.2017



Robit Oyj listautuu Nasdaq Helsingin pörssilistalle keskiviikkona 17.5.2017. Robit Oyj:n osake on viimeistä kertaa kaupankäynnin kohteena First North Finland -markkinapaikalla tiistaina 16.5.2017.



Robit Oyj:n perustiedot 17.5.2017:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: ROBIT Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: ROBIT ISIN-koodi: FI4000150016 LEI-tunnus: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480 id: 108858 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL other Equities / 228 MIC: XHEL Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 16 083 900 Kaupankäynti pörssilistalla alkaa: 17.5.2017



Toimiala: 2000 Teollisuustuotteet ja -palvelut ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 2700 Teollisuushyödykkeet ja -palvelut Markkina-arvoluokka: Keskisuuret yhtiöt Toimitusjohtaja: Mika Virtanen Osoite: Vikkiniityntie 9 33880 Lempäälä Puhelin: 03 3140 3400 Internet: www.robit.fi



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260