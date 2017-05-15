Dates for Enea's Redemption Program 2017

KISTA, Sweden, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Upon approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2017, each Enea share will be split into two shares, of which one will be named redemption share. The redemption share will be automatically redeemed at SEK 2.00 in cash. The redemption procedure is automatic and requires no action from the shareholder.

Important dates

May 15, 2017 - Last day of trading in Enea shares before the share split, including right to receive redemption shares.

- Last day of trading in Enea shares before the share split, including right to receive redemption shares. May 16, 2017 - First day of trading in Enea shares after the share split, excluding right to receive redemption shares. The ISIN code on the original Enea share will be changed from SE00 0821 2518 to SE00 0969 7220.

- First day of trading in Enea shares after the share split, excluding right to receive redemption shares. The ISIN code on the original Enea share will be changed from SE00 0821 2518 to SE00 0969 7220. May 17, 2017 - Record date for entitlement to redemption shares.

Record date for entitlement to redemption shares. May 19 - June 2, 2017 - Trading in redemption shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. ISIN code for the redemption shares is SE00 0969 7238.

- Trading in redemption shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. ISIN code for the redemption shares is SE00 0969 7238. June 7, 2017 - Record date for the redemption of redemption shares.

Record date for the redemption of redemption shares. June 12, 2017 - Estimated date for payment of cash for redemption shares.

For more information visitwww.enea.com/investorsor contact:

Anders Lidbeck,

President & CEO

E-mail: anders.lidbeck@enea.com

Fredrik Medin,

SVP Marketing & Communications

Phone: +46-70-971-40-11

E-mail: fredrik.medin@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is a global supplier of network software platforms and world class services, with a vision of helping customers develop amazing functions in a connected society. We are committed to working together with customers and leading hardware vendors as a key contributor in the open source community, developing and hardening optimal software solutions. Every day, more than three billion people around the globe rely on our technologies in a wide range of applications in multiple verticals - from Telecom and Automotive, to Medical and Avionics. We have offices in Europe, North America and Asia, and are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Discover more at www.enea.com and start a conversation at info@enea.com.

Enea®, Enea OSE®, Netbricks®, Polyhedra®, Zealcore®, Enea® Element, Enea® Optima, Enea® LINX, Enea® Accelerator,Enea® dSPEED Platform and COSNOS® are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSE®ck, Enea OSE® Epsilon, Enea® Optima Log Analyzer, Enea® Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra® Lite, Enea® System Manager, Enea® ElementCenter NMS, Enea® On-device Management and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. © Enea AB 2017

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/dates-for-enea-s-redemption-program-2017,c2265482

The following files are available for download: