

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Green Agriculture Inc. (CGA) released earnings for third quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $8.2 million, or $0.21 per share. This was lower than $8.3 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $81.3 million. This was up from $78.6 million last year.



China Green Agriculture Inc. earnings at a glance:



