FORT WORTH, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- UMED Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: UMED), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc. (GIE), using its patented and proprietary technological advancements, announces that it has successfully installed the proprietary GIE G-Reformer® unit. This unit performs the initial natural gas to syngas conversion in the new lab at The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) for producing pure high cetane synfuel.

Greenway and UTA are excited about this installation as it is the result of more than seven years of technology development in association with UTA. The entire GTL unit at the UTA Lab will demonstrate the most unique and economically efficient way to convert natural gas into pure synthetic fuel.

A special ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for June 26th with a follow up investor day scheduled for June 27th for all interested parties.

An Investor Call has been scheduled for 3pm CDT on June 29, 2017 to discuss the status of the G-Reformer and potential next steps for Greenway. The details of the call are below and will be open for any who would like to learn more of Greenways near term plans to commercialize this unique technology.

Call Details: 319-527-2480

Date: Thursday June 29, 2017

Time: 3pm CDT

Speakers: Pat Six, Chairman and President of UMED, Ray Wright, President of GIE

About Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc.

Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of UMED Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: UMED), located in Fort Worth, TX is comprised of oil and gas professionals developing small and full scale Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) conversion units intended to take advantage of the abundant supply of natural gas resources throughout the world by way of improved and environmentally conscious technology. The advancement of this technology will enable natural gas producers to achieve stronger financial performance through conversion of natural gas to clean synthetic fuels. The conversion unit will be particularly useful in its application to stranded gas fields or stored gas facilities.

About UMED Holdings, Inc.

UMED Holdings, Inc., is a Fort Worth, Texas-based diversified holding company that owns and operates businesses in a variety of industries including energy and mining. Visit http://umedholdings.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements and information as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, therefore, is subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the actual results, business conditions, business developments, losses and contingencies and local and foreign factors will not differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including market conditions, competition, advances in technology and other factors.

Investor Relations

Telephone: (817) 346-6900

Email: ir@umedholdings.com



