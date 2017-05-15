VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 15, 2017) - Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance') or (the 'Company') (TSX VENTURE: SAN) (OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce it has signed a Solar Origination Agreement (the "Agreement") with Crius Solar, LLC ("Crius Solar"), an affiliate of Crius Energy, LLC. Under the Agreement, Solar Alliance will lead efforts to identify and develop new residential solar projects in five States across the Northeast as well as Northern California for Crius Solar and partner with the full-service solar provider to bring those solar systems to installation.

"This agreement with Crius Solar is a perfect fit and will accelerate our expansion plans in the northeast U.S. and through the rest of California," said Solar Alliance Chairman and CEO Jason Bak. "Crius Solar brings a broad network of financing partners and installation capabilities as well as a multi-state footprint that creates excellent synergies with the sales and marketing team at Solar Alliance. Our relationship provides a highly effective way for Solar Alliance to expand our sales and marketing reach coast to coast in the United States while providing homeowners with affordable, quality solar through a strong company like Crius Solar."

"Crius Solar is excited to leverage the proven sales and marketing expertise of our newest partner as a way to further augment lead and installation volume for our growing and vertically integrated solar business," said Christian McArthur, Executive Vice President, Crius Solar. "With the pending close of our Verengo acquisition, the Crius Solar and Solar Alliance teams will draw upon our track record of more than 20,000 residential solar installations -- as well as the proprietary customer and project management platform acquired from SunEdison -- to deliver an exceptional solar experience to U.S. consumers. Further, as we transition more of our cost base to variable costs tied directly to customer growth, Crius Solar is best-positioned to serve and maintain these customer relationships for decades to come."

The expanded sales teams and markets represent revenue streams that are additive to Solar Alliance's current organic expansion plans and will provide significant geographic diversification. Solar Alliance will initially focus on markets that represent the majority of the existing retail energy customer base of Crius Solar's affiliate company, Crius Energy, LLC, including: California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

With access to robust energy usage information on customers in these markets as well as exclusive bundled energy product options through Crius Solar's family of brands, Solar Alliance will bring to market a competitively priced, high value solar offering through this relationship.

The Agreement with Crius Solar follows Solar Alliance's recent acquisition of a Los Angeles solar sales team and project pipeline. This move tripled the size of the Solar Alliance team and added a backlog of 156 residential solar projects, or approximately 780 kilowatts, a majority of which are expected to be fulfilled by Crius Solar over the next 60-90 days.

About Crius Solar, LLC (www.criussolar.com)

Currently licensed or pending licensure in Connecticut, Massachusetts, California, New York and New Jersey, Crius Solar is a rapidly growing member of the Crius Energy family-of-brands that bridges the gap between the retail and solar energy industries. More than full-service solar, Crius Solar services span the entire solar project lifecycle including marketing, sales, design, installation and financing solutions to spread the use of a greener, more sustainable source of energy to homeowners.

Crius Solar leverages this expertise, as well as innovative bundled products from other Crius Energy brands, to provide additional customer value and claim market share in the fast-growing solar energy industry.

Jason Bak, Chairman and CEO

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is a sales, marketing and development company focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. Since we were founded in 2003, we have developed wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Solar Alliance is committed to an exceptional customer experience, effective marketing campaigns and superior lead generation in order to drive sales and generate value for shareholders. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. We make solar simple and our goal is to install solar on every available rooftop in America.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words "would", "will", "expected" and "estimated" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

