-- Additional Presentations of Positive Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MLE4901 for the Treatment of Menopausal Hot Flushes --

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for endocrine diseases caused by hormone dysregulation, today announced that data from a Phase 2 clinical trial of MLE4901 in patients with menopausal hot flushes will be presented in oral and poster presentations at the 19th European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE), being held May 20-23 in Lisbon, Portugal, and the 11th Congress of the European Menopause and Andropause Society (EMAS), being held May 22-24 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. These data were also recently published online in The Lancet

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Neurokinin 3 receptor antagonism as a novel treatment for menopausal hot flushes: a phase 2, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial

Meeting: European Congress of Endocrinology

Poster Session: Guided Posters

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 12:45 1:45 PM WEST

Room: Exhibition and Poster Hall, Lisbon Congress Center

Meeting: Congress of the European Menopause and Andropause Society

Oral Session: Oral Communications 5

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 4:15 5:45 PM CEST

Room: E107, RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre

About Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.

Millendo Therapeutics is focused on developing novel treatments for endocrine diseases caused by hormone dysregulation. Our mission is to build a leading endocrine company that creates distinct and transformative treatments for a wide range of diseases where there is a significant unmet medical need. We are advancing two product candidates in five indications: MLE4901, designed to address Vasomotor Symptoms (VMS) and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), and ATR-101 for the treatment of Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH), Endogenous Cushing's Syndrome (CS), and Adrenocortical Carcinoma (ACC). www.millendo.com

