Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Worth $33.4 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global micro & mechanized irrigation systems marketis expected to reach USD 33.4 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The low cost of micro and mechanized irrigation products is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



The cost-saving benefits associated with micro and mechanized irrigation systems, such as chemigation and fertigation, further contribute to the demand for these products, especially in emerging economies. These systems cater to the need for effective farming techniques and are subsequently gaining traction across the globe.

The increasing focus on sustainable agriculture techniques is accelerating the implementation of micro and mechanized irrigation systems such as drips and sprinklers. Furthermore, technological proliferation has enabled micro irrigation systems to be controlled through connected devices such as mobile phones and tablets.

These devices enable remote access, thereby providing mobility and fostering user convenience. Large arable lands make the implementation of these systems more economical and profitable. The demand for these systems is high in the agricultural segment, gardens, public parks, and sports turfs.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Analysis By Product (Sprinkler, Drip, Central Pivot, Lateral Move), By Crop (Plantation Crops, Orchard Crops, Field Crops), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/micro-mechanized-irrigation-systems-market

Further key findings from the study suggest:

The drip product segment dominated the overall market in 2015 and was valued at USD 2,878.3 million . Advantages such as cost effectiveness and low power requirements are significantly propelling the demand for drip irrigation products

. Advantages such as cost effectiveness and low power requirements are significantly propelling the demand for drip irrigation products Sprinkler products contributed remarkably to the industry growth and accounted for USD 2,060.4 million in 2015. The ability of sprinklers to displace water at large distances is boosting the adoption of these products

in 2015. The ability of sprinklers to displace water at large distances is boosting the adoption of these products The agriculture application was estimated to be a key segment in 2015 and was valued at USD 3,346.6 million

Greenhouse is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of over 13% from 2016 to 2025

Orchard crops dominated the global crop segment and were valued at USD 2,873.6 million in 2015. These crops are widely grown in the Asia Pacific region and are exported in developed nations including North America and Europe

in 2015. These crops are widely grown in the region and are exported in developed nations including and The landscape application segment was valued at USD 1,149.8 million of the micro and mechanized irrigation systems market in 2015

of the micro and mechanized irrigation systems market in 2015 The key industry participants include Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Netafilm Limited, Rain Bird Corporation, Rivulis Irrigation, T-L Irrigation Co., The Toro Company, and Valmont Industries, Inc.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Home Automation Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/home-automation-market



Text Analytics Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/text-analytics-market



Smart Weapons Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-weapons-market



Haptic Technology Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/haptic-technology-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global micro & mechanized irrigation systems market based on product, crop, application, and region:

Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Sprinkler Tubing Pumping unit Fittings/Sprinkler head Coupler Drip Tubing Backflow Preventers Valves Filters Pressure Regulators Pressure Compensators Central Pivot Lateral Move

Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Crop Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Plantation Crops Orchard Crops Field Crops Forage & Grass Others

Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Agriculture Landscape Greenhouse Nursery Others

Micro & Mechanized Irrigation Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil MEA



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com