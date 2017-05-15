Elixir Medical Corporation, a developer of products that combine state-of-the-art medical devices with advanced pharmaceuticals, announced today that it will release at EuroPCR in Paris the long-term 5-year clinical follow-up data for the DESolve Novolimus eluting coronary scaffold system, 6-month clinical and imaging data for the 120 µm thin-strut DESolve Cx Novolimus eluting coronary bioresorbable scaffold system, and initial clinical results of the PRAVA Bioresorbable scaffold system for SFA in the peripheral vasculature. EuroPCR is the annual meeting of the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions.

Following are some of the highlights of Elixir Medical's scientific sessions at EuroPCR (in chronological order) at the Palais Des Congres de Paris in Central European Summer Time (CEST):

Tuesday, May 16

12:30, Room 351

Multicentre evaluation of a novel 120µm DESolve Cx BRS: first report of six-month clinical and imaging endpoints

• Alexandre Abizaid, MD, PhD, Instituto Dante Pazzanese de Cardiologia, Sao Paulo, Brazil

12:45, Room 351

Prospective, multicentre evaluation of the DESolve Novolimus-Eluting coronary BRS: imaging outcomes and four-year clinical and imaging results

• Stefan Verheye, MD, PhD, ZNA Middleheim Hospital, Antwerp, Belgium

Thursday, May 18

10:41, Room Maillot, Level 2

Elixir Medical DESAPPEAR SFA Study Initial clinical experience with the PRAVA bioresorbable scaffold system

• Koen Deloose, MD, AZ St Blasius Hospital, Dendermonde, Belgium

Friday, May 19

10:30, Room 253

Multicentre, post-marketing evaluation of the Elixir DESolve Novolimus-Eluting coronary BRS system: 12M results for the DESolve PMCF study

• Ricardo Costa, MD, Instituto Dante Pazzanese de Cardiologia, Sao Paulo, Brazil

