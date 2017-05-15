TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY)(FRANKFURT: F2T)(NAMIBIAN: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") wishes to advise that it has appointed Dale Hanna as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), following the resignation of Rowen Colman.

Mr. Hanna is a qualified Chartered Accountant with 14 years' experience working with Australian-listed mining and resource companies, including senior roles with Helix Resources Limited, Lemur Resources Limited and Dominion Mining Limited.

Forsys Chief Executive Marcel Hilmer said, "I am delighted to have someone of Dale's experience and expertise join the Forsys team. He has a depth of knowledge working with junior resource companies that will assist us in achieving our goals. I would also like to thank Rowen for his valuable contribution over many years and wish him well in his future endeavours."

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium producer with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website. Shares outstanding: 145.9m

