WireAttire, a Netflix for Clothes Type of Subscription Package, is Officially Announced

WireAttire Will Feature the Latest and Greatest Hip Collection of Clothing Directly from Private Brands

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Jesse Griffin, creator of WireAttire, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of WireAttire, a new subscription service that is similar to Netflix for clothes - only people get to keep their fashion selections forever.

To learn more about WireAttire and Griffin's goal to let shoppers have more flexibility and choices when finding unique designs for their wardrobes, please check out https://goo.gl/xdZTS8.

As a spokesperson for WireAttire noted, Griffin is devoted to helping small or new clothing lines and brands succeed, as well as empowering people with flexibility and inspiration when shopping for new clothing. This inspired him to create WireAttire, which features "the latest, greatest, hippest and sickest collection of clothes manufactured directly from privately brands."

The "Get Wired" section of the WireAttire website will feature a large collection of clothing designs and clothing "artwork" that shoppers can select from to build a subscription. WireAttire will be ideal for clothes-loving kids who also happen to go through new outfits very quickly, as well as adults who enjoy shopping for clothes.

"Kids can create their "Clothing Profiles' and designs that they can share with their friends," the spokesperson said, adding that the system will allow users to follow each other, comment on each other's purchases and gifts, and allow them to browse around.

The backend of the WireAttire application will contain a recommendation engine that tracks each user's choices on styles, types and previous purchases. It will then generate a comprehensive set of similar or "frequently viewed" product list that suggests additional brands/styles/articles for the user to try.

"The big idea of this initiative is to promote smaller, non-mainstream and unique brands that are either just starting up or are relatively small," the spokesperson said.

In order to help pay for the new brands and inventory that are part of launching WireAttire to the public, Griffin recently launched a fundraiser on Kickstarter. There, he hopes to raise $8,000 through crowdfunding and bring the innovative and fun Netflix for Clothes concept to an eager group of shoppers who enjoy choosing new clothing.

About WireAttire:

WireAttire is akin to Netflix for Clothes, only people will get to keep their new duds. The subscription package will feature the latest and best fashions from private brands. For more information, please visit https://goo.gl/xdZTS8.

