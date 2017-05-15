

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail Plc (RMG.L) announced Stuart Simpson, Director of Group Finance, will be appointed CFO and join the Royal Mail Board. Stuart's appointment follows a comprehensive search that included both internal and external candidates. Stuart will take up his new post at the conclusion of the AGM.



Stuart joined Royal Mail in 2009. He was appointed as Director of Group Finance in July 2015. Prior to this, he was Deputy Chief Operations Officer and has been a member of the Chief Executive's Committee since 2014. He has also held senior operational and finance positions within the Royal Mail's core UK business.



In December 2016, Matthew Lester, the current CFO, informed the Board of his intention to step down from the Board following the 2017 AGM.



