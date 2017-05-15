

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ended March from a year ago, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Monday.



The jobless rate dropped to 6.9 percent in the first quarter from 8.6 percent in the corresponding period last year.



The number of unemployed people fell to 224,400 in the March quarter from 279,600 a year earlier.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, came in at 12.8 percent in the first quarter, down from 18.4 percent in the same period of 2016.



At the same time, the employment rate for population aged 15 to 64 climbed to 64.3 percent from 62.3 percent.



