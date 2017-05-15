Lesley McDiarmid Joins Green Man Gaming as Head of Corporate Partnerships

LONDON, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Green Man Gaming, a global e-commerce technology company in the video games industry, today announced the appointment of Lesley McDiarmid as Head of Corporate Partnerships at Green Man Gaming. Lesley brings her vast experience of identifying and building strong partnerships between businesses particularly in the video gaming and technology industries to Green Man Gaming as it seeks to rapidly grow its B2B partnerships with leading global technology brands.

Lesley will be leading all Corporate and B2B partnership projects at Green Man Gaming, working closely with new and current partners including Intel, Lenovo, Cyberpower PC, Origin PC and Unreal Engine. She will also be identifying B2B opportunities involving Green Man Gaming's store and technology.

Before joining Green Man Gaming, Lesley worked at leading media titles building strong relationships with sponsors and advertisers and co-ordinating innovative marketing campaigns for technology and video gaming brands. As Head of Entertainment at NewBay Media - publisher of MCV and Develop, she helped the business increase its brand awareness in the industry and played a major role in growing sponsorship and advertising revenue.

"We are very happy to have Lesley join Green Man Gaming to head up our Corporate Partnerships team as we seek to build more B2B partnerships and identify synergies with technology brands to grow the business further. Lesley's experience and strong relationships within the industry make her a valuable asset to the Green Man Gaming team," said Paul Sulyok, Founder and CEO of Green Man Gaming.

Lesley McDiarmid Photo - Download (Dropbox)

About Green Man Gaming

Green Man Gaming is a global e-commerce technology company in the video games industry and the first choice for millions of gamers around the world.

We offer a wide range of digital games that our customers can play on their favourite platforms including PC, Mac, Sony Playstation and Nintendo. Working directly with over 500 publishers, developers and distributors, we offer gamers in 190 countries a large catalogue of multi-platform games at competitive prices. Green Man Gaming is an official distributor of Sony PS4, Nintendo, Steam, Uplay, Rockstar Social Club and many more PC platform products.

Green Man Gaming's Publishing arm works with developers to help publish and market their own games, supporting them every step of the way. Our vibrant online community also connects gamers and rewards them for in-game activity. This gameplay data allows us to further improve the overall gaming experience.

Our passion for games and strong community platform provides gamers with the ultimate multi-platform destination to shop, connect and get the best insights online.

www.greenmangaming.com

For more information, please contact:

Suraya Adnan-Ariffin,

Head of PR and Communications,

Green Man Gaming

E: suraya.adnan@greenmangaming.com

T: +44-(0)-207-135-2274

