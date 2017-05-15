Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: Landsbankinn hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 471008-0280 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Austurstræti 11, 155 Reykjavík -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds/bills: Covered Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) LBANK CBI 24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000028751 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Bullet, one principal payment at maturity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 16.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 137826 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Bank Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit 30,000,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 1,500,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to trading at this time 1,500,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Tuesday, May 16, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date Friday, November 15, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date Friday, November 15, 2024 with the possibility of Extended Maturity to 15 November 2027 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 3.0% and 3.5% from Maturity Date to Extended Maturity Date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention 30/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date Tuesday, May 16, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date Wednesday, November 15, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 8 or 11 with the possibility of Extended Maturity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index Consumer Price Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value 441 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date Tuesday, May 16, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Landsbankinn hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------