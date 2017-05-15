Growing Markets for Air Quality Monitors in China, North America, Europe and Developing Markets 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growing Markets for Air Quality Monitors: China, North America, Europe and Developing Markets" report to their offering.

The report begins by introducing the reader to how the market for air quality monitoring technologies has evolved over time and how various factors are impacting the sector.

Air quality monitoring devices consist of hardware (sensors) as well as software that analyze data that is compared to a pre-populated database. An extension of air quality monitoring is analytics, in which software analyzes the air quality from various regions on earth in order to create a detailed map for comparing air quality (and pollution) around the globe.

To calculate and segment the market, we have mainly considered air quality monitoring hardware (sensors and overall devices). However, the report also considered associated software revenue, as well as companies that may not be sensor manufacturers, but market air quality monitoring products as their own by incorporating sensors from other manufacturers. The calculation also considers services revenue from the air quality monitoring technology/device providers.

However, stand-alone software (such as analytics software) that is sold separately from the air quality monitoring device/hardware is beyond the scope of this report. Other categories not investigated by this report include after-market software, hardware and services (including services which do not directly relate to air quality monitoring, such as education, consulting, training, etc.) and air quality control equipment.

Report Includes

- An overview of the global air quality monitoring technologies market.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

- Information about important manufacturers, technologies and factors influencing demand.

- Coverage of the main types, applications and end users of the air quality monitoring.

- Examination of various strategic initiatives and strengths of companies that are expected to help them move forward in this market.

- Relevant in-depth patent analysis.

- Profiles of major players in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Overview



- Particle Pollution

- Evolution of the Air Quality Monitoring Market

- Various Governmental Measures toward Air Quality Monitoring

- Evolution of Air Quality Monitoring Devices

- Air Pollution Sensors

- New Opportunity and Developments in the Air Quality Monitoring Space

- Key Stakeholders in the Market

- Growth Forecast of the Air Quality Monitoring Devices Market

- Major Market Forces

- Key Buying Criteria

- Key Strategies in the Air Quality Monitoring Space



4: Market Breakdown by Type of Product



- Outdoor Air Quality Monitors

- Indoor Air Quality Monitors



5: Market Breakdown by Pollutant Type



- Chemical Pollutants Segment

- Biological Pollutants Segment

- Physical Pollutants Segment



6: Market Breakdown by End User/Industry



- Overview

- Government and Academia

- Oil and Gas

- Chemical

- Energy and Utilities

- Residential Sector

- Others



7: Industry Structure



- Overview

- Key Trends in the Global Air Quality Monitoring Devices Market

- Venture Capital Funding and Investments

- Industry Challenges and Concern



8: Patent Activity

9: Market Breakdown by Region

10: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bv8jlt/growing_markets

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716