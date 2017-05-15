SkinFresh MD is Featured in an Article on StyleVanity.com

StyleVanity.com is a Beauty and Lifestyle Blog for Savvy Millennials

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / SkinFresh MD, a skin care product that is designed to help counteract the signs of aging while adding moisture to the skin, was recently featured in an in-depth article on StyleVanity.com. StyleVanity.com features brands, honest reviews, and related articles that focus on millennials.

To read the recent article on StyleVanity.com in its entirety, please check out http://stylevanity.com/2017/05/skinfresh-md-review.html.

The new blog starts off by explaining how SkinFresh MD works to replenish the skin's hydration levels and help eliminate wrinkles, fine lines and age spots. As the blog notes, SkinFresh MD gets its figurative skin-related powers from a variety of ingredients, including skin firming peptides, botanicals and extracts that may soothe the skin.

Because having skin that is properly hydrated is a good way to ensure that it will not crack, the blog noted that SkinFresh MD has undergone a number of tests to be sure that it offers optimal hydration and is also of the highest quality.

"The product does not contain low-quality substances, synthetic ingredients or fillers," the article on StyleVanity.com noted, adding that this is aimed at ensuring favorable outcomes and eliminating the possibility of users experiencing any side effects.

"The anti-aging cream differs from many other skincare solutions in many ways. Its formula uses a blend of proprietary ingredients that have been proven to provide the best results."

The recent blog also discusses the ingredients in SkinFresh MD and how and why each one was selected to be part of the anti-aging cream. For example, the skin care cream includes antioxidant-rich aloe vera, which can help the skin to retain moisture, and may also repair any damage caused by the sun. It also includes Argirelin Complex, which is a skin firming peptide which may restore the skin's elasticity and eliminate wrinkles.

Lipoguard is another ingredient in SkinFresh MD; this vitamin E enriched moisturizing agent can help keep the skin well-hydrated, thus causing the skin to be softer and firmer.

The new blog concludes by offering advice on how to apply SkinFresh MD; before applying the skin care cream, the author notes that it is important to thoroughly clean the face.

"When applying SkinFresh MD anti-aging cream, make an effort to use circular motions. The cream takes up to ten minutes to be fully absorbed," the new article noted.

