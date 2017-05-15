sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.05.2017 | 13:24
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2017

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2017

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 3.7
2PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 3.5
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.4
4Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance3.0
5AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 2.9
6Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia 2.8
7Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 2.8
8BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.8
9CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.7
10PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands2.7
11SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.6
12Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan2.6
13BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 2.5
14Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.5
15HSBCFinancialsUnited Kingdom 2.5
16Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 2.4
17PerkinElmerIndustrialsUnited States 2.4
18TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.4
19Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.4
20TakashimayaConsumer ServicesJapan 2.3
21Alphabet A&C ***TechnologyUnited States 2.3
22CelgeneHealth CareUnited States 2.2
23NomuraFinancialsJapan 2.2
24MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan 2.2
25Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.2
26BayerBasic MaterialsGermany 2.2
27East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan 2.2
28NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.1
29BaiduTechnologyChina 2.1
30TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 2.1
31ApacheOil & GasUnited States 2.0
32Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 2.0
33CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 2.0
34TotalOil & GasFrance 2.0
35SK HynixTechnologySouth Korea 1.9
36CredicorpFinancialsPeru 1.9
37WhirlpoolConsumer GoodsUnited States 1.8
38Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 1.8
39Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 1.8
40Edinburgh PartnersFinancials - unlistedUnited Kingdom 0.7
41GemaltoTechnologyNetherlands 0.5
42GoodbabyConsumer ServicesHong Kong 0.3
Total equity investments95.4
Cash and other net assets4.6
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
*** The investment has restricted voting rights

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2017% of Net Assets
Europe32.6
Japan19.9
Asia Pacific15.3
United States12.5
United Kingdom11.0
Other2.2
Latin America1.9
Cash and other net assets4.6
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2017 % of Net Assets
Financials27.1
Health Care13.9
Industrials11.1
Consumer Goods10.7
Oil & Gas10.2
Consumer Services9.2
Technology8.9
Basic Materials2.2
Telecommunications2.1
Cash and other net assets4.6
100.0

As at 30 April 2017, the net assets of the Company were £144,297,000.

15 May 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


