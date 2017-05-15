EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2017
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.7
|2
|Panasonic
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|3.5
|3
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.4
|4
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|3.0
|5
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|2.9
|6
|Bank Mandiri
|Financials
|Indonesia
|2.8
|7
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.8
|8
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.8
|9
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.7
|10
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|2.7
|11
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.6
|12
|Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|Financials
|Japan
|2.6
|13
|BP
|Oil & Gas
|United Kingdom
|2.5
|14
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.5
|15
|HSBC
|Financials
|United Kingdom
|2.5
|16
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Goods
|Japan
|2.4
|17
|PerkinElmer
|Industrials
|United States
|2.4
|18
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|United Kingdom
|2.4
|19
|Bangkok Bank **
|Financials
|Thailand
|2.4
|20
|Takashimaya
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.3
|21
|Alphabet A&C ***
|Technology
|United States
|2.3
|22
|Celgene
|Health Care
|United States
|2.2
|23
|Nomura
|Financials
|Japan
|2.2
|24
|Mitsubishi
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.2
|25
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.2
|26
|Bayer
|Basic Materials
|Germany
|2.2
|27
|East Japan Railway
|Consumer Services
|Japan
|2.2
|28
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.1
|29
|Baidu
|Technology
|China
|2.1
|30
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|2.1
|31
|Apache
|Oil & Gas
|United States
|2.0
|32
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
|2.0
|33
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|2.0
|34
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|2.0
|35
|SK Hynix
|Technology
|South Korea
|1.9
|36
|Credicorp
|Financials
|Peru
|1.9
|37
|Whirlpool
|Consumer Goods
|United States
|1.8
|38
|Swire Pacific A
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.8
|39
|Synchrony Financial
|Financials
|United States
|1.8
|40
|Edinburgh Partners
|Financials - unlisted
|United Kingdom
|0.7
|41
|Gemalto
|Technology
|Netherlands
|0.5
|42
|Goodbaby
|Consumer Services
|Hong Kong
|0.3
|Total equity investments
|95.4
|Cash and other net assets
|4.6
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
|** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
|*** The investment has restricted voting rights
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 April 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Europe
|32.6
|Japan
|19.9
|Asia Pacific
|15.3
|United States
|12.5
|United Kingdom
|11.0
|Other
|2.2
|Latin America
|1.9
|Cash and other net assets
|4.6
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 April 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|27.1
|Health Care
|13.9
|Industrials
|11.1
|Consumer Goods
|10.7
|Oil & Gas
|10.2
|Consumer Services
|9.2
|Technology
|8.9
|Basic Materials
|2.2
|Telecommunications
|2.1
|Cash and other net assets
|4.6
|100.0
As at 30 April 2017, the net assets of the Company were £144,297,000.
15 May 2017
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF