EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2017

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.7 2 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 3.5 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.4 4 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 3.0 5 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.9 6 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 2.8 7 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.8 8 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.8 9 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.7 10 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.7 11 Sanofi Health Care France 2.6 12 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.6 13 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.5 14 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.5 15 HSBC Financials United Kingdom 2.5 16 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 2.4 17 PerkinElmer Industrials United States 2.4 18 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.4 19 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.4 20 Takashimaya Consumer Services Japan 2.3 21 Alphabet A&C *** Technology United States 2.3 22 Celgene Health Care United States 2.2 23 Nomura Financials Japan 2.2 24 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 2.2 25 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.2 26 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 2.2 27 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.2 28 Nokia Technology Finland 2.1 29 Baidu Technology China 2.1 30 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 2.1 31 Apache Oil & Gas United States 2.0 32 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.0 33 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 2.0 34 Total Oil & Gas France 2.0 35 SK Hynix Technology South Korea 1.9 36 Credicorp Financials Peru 1.9 37 Whirlpool Consumer Goods United States 1.8 38 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 1.8 39 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 1.8 40 Edinburgh Partners Financials - unlisted United Kingdom 0.7 41 Gemalto Technology Netherlands 0.5 42 Goodbaby Consumer Services Hong Kong 0.3 Total equity investments 95.4 Cash and other net assets 4.6 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares ** The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts *** The investment has restricted voting rights

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2017 % of Net Assets Europe 32.6 Japan 19.9 Asia Pacific 15.3 United States 12.5 United Kingdom 11.0 Other 2.2 Latin America 1.9 Cash and other net assets 4.6 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2017 % of Net Assets Financials 27.1 Health Care 13.9 Industrials 11.1 Consumer Goods 10.7 Oil & Gas 10.2 Consumer Services 9.2 Technology 8.9 Basic Materials 2.2 Telecommunications 2.1 Cash and other net assets 4.6 100.0

As at 30 April 2017, the net assets of the Company were £144,297,000.

15 May 2017

