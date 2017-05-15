

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) and Patheon N.V. (PTHN) announced their boards have approved Thermo Fisher's acquisition of Patheon. Thermo Fisher will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Patheon for $35.00 per share in cash. The transaction represents a purchase price of approximately $7.2 billion, which includes the assumption of approximately $2.0 billion of net debt.



The transaction is expected to be immediately and significantly accretive to Thermo Fisher's adjusted EPS by $0.30 in the first full year after close. Thermo Fisher expects to realize total synergies of approximately $120 million by year three following the close, consisting of approximately $90 million of cost synergies and approximately $30 million of adjusted operating income benefit from revenue-related synergies.



Thermo Fisher has entered into tender and support agreements with affiliates of JLL Partners and Royal DSM, whose collective holdings represent approximately 73% of Patheon shares, under which they will tender their shares in the transaction.



Patheon has an extensive network of state-of-the-art facilities primarily in North America and Europe, and approximately 9,000 professionals worldwide. The company generated 2016 revenue of approximately $1.9 billion and will become part of Thermo Fisher's Laboratory Products and Services Segment.



