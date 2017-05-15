Referring to the bulletin from Enea AB's annual general meeting held on May 9, 2017, and to Enea AB's press release published today, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 16, 2017. The order book will not change.



Short name: ENEA Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0008212518 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 15, 2017 New ISIN code: SE0009697220 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 16, 2017



For further information about the split, please contact Enea AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.