SSH Communications Security makes a change to its executive management team. The new executive management team is:



· Kaisa Olkkonen, Chief Executive Officer · Tatu Ylönen, Founder, SSH Fellow · Helena Kukkonen, Chief Financial Officer · Markku Rossi, Chief Technology Officer · Chris Reilly, USA Operations and Global Marketing · Rami Raulas, Sales, EMEA and APAC · Jussi Mononen, Business Development



Mr. Kalle Jääskeläinen will continue working with the company as the Head of Market Development, focusing on SSH solution evangelism, new partner recruitment and customer advocacy.



