FT. LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- DNA Brands Inc. (OTC PINK: DNAX) is pleased to announce today that it will be pursuing the CBD/MMJ/ Industrial Hemp marketplace after CEO Adrian McKenzie recently returned from Colorado. DNA Brands will concentrate on ancillary businesses in that sector, which are the backbone of the industry. DNA Brands looks to build both a worldwide online presence, while maintaining a physical presence on both the Northeastern and Southeastern Coasts. The sector, while still in its infancy, has a huge upside potential for future growth.

As this market is constantly changing, even this past week Vermont has become one of the first few states to pass a recreational marijuana legalization bill through its legislature.

http://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/332803-vermont-legislature-approves-recreational-marijuana-use

Until recently, management has been attempting to relaunch production of its two-time award winning energy drink line. After recently going through the corrosive testing process, as well as talking with distributors throughout the industry and majority shareholders, the company has decided to cease all intent of energy drink production and enter the MMJ/ CBD/ Industrial Hemp Arena.

CEO Adrian McKenzie recently met with company council in Denver Colorado, while reviewing and evaluating many different business opportunities in the MMJ/CBD/ Industrial HEMP marketplace.

DNA Brands Inc. still owns the two-time award winning line of flavored energy drinks, and will consider private labeling the drinks if the interest presents itself. However, after many meetings and discussions with management and the majority shareholders, at this point in time, the majority shareholders are only prepared to allocate funds in a less capital intensive market, that has a much quicker turnaround time on deployed capital (i.e. revenue and cash-flowing). We are all in agreement that the beverage market is very capital intensive, where the turnaround time on deployed capital would be better served elsewhere.

In addition, only if financing allows for it, management will consider a CBD-infused drink. However, given with the amount of ancillary business opportunities surrounding the MMJ/ CBD/ Industrial hemp markets, this is the direction DNA Brands will be pursuing. "The opportunities are many and the time to act is now," concluded Adrian McKenzie.

Arcview Market Research an angel investing network focused on the cannabis industry states that by 2019, the new legal markets and "maturation of the existing markets" will produce a $10.8 billion market.

Estimates for medical marijuana by 2025 could reach 50 Billion Dollars. Licensed marijuana growers work with scientific institutions in clinic trials toward developing cannabis strains that treat a variety of illnesses and disorders.

States where Medical Marijuana is legal as of 2017:

1. Alaska: Medical use approved in 1998.

2. Arizona: Medical use approved in 2010.

3. Arkansas: Medical use approved in 2016.

4. California: Medical use approved in 1996.

5. Colorado: Medical use approved in 2000.

6. Connecticut: Medical use approved in 2016.

7. Delaware: Medical use approved in 2011.

8. Florida: Medical use approved in 2016.

9. Hawaii: Medical use approved in 2000.

10. Illinois: Medical use approved in 2014.

11. Maine: Medical use approved in 1999.

12. Maryland: Medical use approved in 2014.

13. Massachusetts: Medical use approved in 2012.

14. Michigan: Medical use approved in 2008.

15. Minnesota: Medical use approved in 2014.

16. Montana: Medical use approved in 2004.

17. Nevada: Medical use approved 2000.

18. New Hampshire: Medical use approved in 2013.

19. New Jersey: Medical use approved in 2010.

20. New Mexico: Medical use approved in 2007.

21. New York: Medical use approved in 2014.

22. North Dakota: Medical use approved in 2016.

23. Ohio: Medical use approved in 2016.

24. Oregon: Medical use approved in 1998.

25. Pennsylvania: Medical use approved in 2016.

26. Rhode Island: Medical use approved in 2007.

27. Vermont: Medical use approved in 2004.

28. Washington: Medical use approved in 1998.

29. West Virginia: Medical use approved in 2017.

*Washington D.C.: Medical use approved in 2010

For more information and periodic updates please refer to the following link:

http://medicalmarijuana.procon.org/view.resource.php?resourceID=000881

DNA Brands will keep shareholders and the public updated as corporate events occur.

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains statements that are "Forward-Looking" in nature (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). All statements regarding the Company's financial position, potential, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations are Forward-Looking statements. Many of these statements contain words such as "goal," "aims," "may," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "would," "exceed," "should," "steady," "plan," "potential," "dramatic," and variations of such words and similar expressions identify Forward-Looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a Forward-Looking statement. Because Forward-Looking statements involve future risks and uncertainties, there are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company cannot predict the actual effect these factors will have on its results and many of the factors and their effects are beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely too heavily on these forward-looking statements.

