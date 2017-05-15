WEST PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - May 15, 2017) - Comvest Partners, through its lending strategy, Comvest Capital ("Comvest"), is acting as sole lender and administrative agent for a new senior secured credit facility for C&H Financial Services, Inc. ("C&H"), a transaction processing independent sales organization specializing in payment acceptance. The financing was used to repay existing debt and finance growth, including future acquisitions.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Comvest Capital. This financing will provide us with the capital necessary to invest in our business and maintain our position as one of the fastest growing electronic payments companies in America," said Anthony Holder, CEO and Co-Chairman of C&H.

"C&H has built a strong platform that is well positioned for future success in the markets they serve and we look forward to assisting management as they continue to execute on their growth strategy," said Jason Gelberd, Partner at Comvest.

About C&H Financial Services:

C&H Financial Services, founded in 2008, is a payment processor headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, with additional offices in California, Texas, Florida, and Canada. C&H specializes in payment acceptance, including EMV and NFC credit and debit card processing, and offers small business loans and merchant cash advances, gift & loyalty programs, ACH processing, check conversion, and POS system rentals. In 2016, Inc. Magazine ranked C&H as the 21 st fastest growing privately held company in America, #3 in financial services and #1 fastest growing Illinois based company. The Nilson Report recently ranked C&H #67 on its list of the Top U.S. Merchant Acquirers. For more information, please visit their website www.chfs.us.

About Comvest Partners:

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, the firm has invested over $2.6 billion in over 150 companies. Today, Comvest's funds have $2.5 billion of assets under management. Through its extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, Comvest offers companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance.

