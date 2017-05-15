

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO), a credit ratings, research, tools and analysis company, announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bureau van Dijk, a provider of business intelligence and company information, for 3 billion euros or approximately $3.27 billion.



Bureau van Dijk is owned by the fund EQT VI, part of EQT, an alternative investment firm with approximately 35 billion euros in raised capital across 22 funds.



The acquisition extends Moody's position as a leader in risk data and analytical insight.



Amsterdam -based Bureau van Dijk distributes private company datasets, with coverage exceeding 220 million companies. In 2016, Bureau van Dijk generated revenue of $281 million and EBITDA of $144 million.



Following the acquisition, Bureau van Dijk will be reported as part of Moody's Analytics' Research, Data & Analytics or RD&A unit. Moody's expects approximately $45 million of annual revenue and expense synergies by 2019, and $80 million by 2021.



On a GAAP basis, the acquisition is expected to be accretive to Moody's earnings per share in 2019. Excluding purchase price amortization and one-time integration costs, it is expected to be accretive to earnings per share in 2018.



Moody's will fund the transaction through a combination of offshore cash and new debt financing. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in the European Union and is expected to close late in the third quarter of 2017.



