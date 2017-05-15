Chromatography Silica Resins Market to Reach US$ 110 Mn by 2025 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global consumption of chromatography silica resins was pegged at 29,423 metric tons in 2016. Persistence Market Research, in its new report, projects global consumption to grow at 3.5% CAGR during the period 2017-2025 to reach 40,037.5 metric tons by 2025.

Global sales of chromatographic silica resin is estimated to be valued at more than US$ 80 Mn by 2017 end and is expected to increase to more than US$ 110 Mn by 2025, representing incremental opportunity of more than US$ 30 Mn between 2017 and 2025. Global sales revenue of chromatographic silica resin is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. In terms of regional markets, North America is estimated to be the major market accounting for over 40% of the total market share, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to be a high growth market over the forecast period.

Theglobal chromatography silica resins marketis highly fragmented, with top 10 players accounting for 35% revenue share. Tier I companies in chromatography silica resins market are W.R. Grace and Company, Osaka Soda Co. Limited, Merck KGaA, AGC Group, and Alfa Aesar.

By mesh size, the segmentation includes: - 30-60, 60-100, 100-200, above 200

Currently, the demand for above 200 mesh size is predominant; the segment accounted for nearly 63% revenue share in 2016.

On the basis of purity, the key segments include - Pure silica, ultrapure silica

Demand for ultrapure silica is higher than pure silica currently. Ultrapure silica currently accounts for over 60% revenue share of the market, and the status quo is anticipated to remain unchanged during the forecast period. According to Persistence Market Research, growing demand from biopharmaceuticals, coupled with increased use of HPLC will drive demand in the future. In terms of volume, 18,018.6 metric tons of ultrapure silica was consumed in 2016, whereas consumption of pure silica was estimated to be 11,404 metric tons.

Key application segmentsof chromatography silica resins include - Analytical chromatography, Process Chromatography, Preparative Chromatography, Gravity Chromatography

Process chromatography and preparative chromatography remain the dominant application segments currently. These two segments collectively accounted for a revenue share of 78% in 2016. 11,685 metric tons of chromatography silica resins were used in process chromatography in 2016, whereas demand from preparative chromatography was estimated at 11,215 metric tons.

By end-use, Persistence Market Research offers market forecast and analysis on - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Chemical

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector completely dominates the demand for chromatography silica resins. In this sector, chromatography silica resins are widely used in process- and preparative chromatography. The scale of demand can be gauged from the fact that food & chemical sector held a revenue share of less than 5% in 2016.

U.S. Continues to Dominate Global Chromatography Silica Resins Market

Demand for chromatography silica resins in the US was estimated at 13,005 metric tons in 2016. This represented a market valuation worth US$ 34.6 Mn. High demand from the pharmaceutical sector will continue to drive demand during the period 2017-2025.

Europe, the second largest market for chromatography silica resins, is anticipated to witness a 3.7% CAGR growth in terms of volume. 9,444 metric tons of chromatography silica resins were consumed in Europe in 2016. In terms of volume, the market in Europe is anticipated to grow at 3.3% CAGR through 2025.

Asia Pacific will remain the fastest growing market for chromatography silica resins during the period 2017-2025. The Asia Pacific chromatography silica resins market is projected to grow at 4.8% CAGR through 2025.

