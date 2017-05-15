sprite-preloader
Montag, 15.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 571 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,701 Euro		-0,299
-2,72 %
WKN: 853666 ISIN: JP3866800000 Ticker-Symbol: MAT1 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
PANASONIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PANASONIC CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,722
10,878
13:30
10,741
10,888
13:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PANASONIC CORPORATION
PANASONIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PANASONIC CORPORATION10,701-2,72 %