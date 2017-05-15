The Japanese electronics group posted a net profit attributable to shareholders of JPY 149.4 billion ($1.3 billion) in the fiscal year to the end of March - from JPY 165.2 billion a year earlier - as declining sales of solar panels in Japan eroded its earnings. The group's net sales fell more than 3% on the year to JPY 7343.7 billion, although its operating profit rose to JPY 276.8 billion, from just JPY 230.3 billion a year earlier.Panasonic's Eco Solutions division - which manufactures PV modules, among other products - reported a 3% year-on-year drop in sales to JPY 1545.7 billion, primarily because of lower shipments of residential PV systems in Japan. It described residential demand for solar as "weak," although it added that the division's earnings were also dragged down by exchange-rate ...

