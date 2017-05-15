Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Foot Insoles Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global foot insoles market to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global foot insoles market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of foot insoles.

Shoes are not just a significant part of clothing because of style, but they also provide relief and support in the right places. A wrong pair of shoes can cause shin, back, knee, or even hip pain if not properly supported. Most vendors of sports footwear are focusing on customization. Retailers, like Amazon, have been harvesting recurring gains from doing so for their vast consumer base using Big Data. Vendors are progressively concentrating on providing consumers with customized products, thereby, uplifting customer loyalty and engagement.

According to the report, dwindling birth rates have led to a rise in the population of older people. For instance, in Japan where people aged 65 years and above currently contribute to 23%-25% of the population, the percentage is expected to reach 38% by 2050. In North America, the estimates are between 13% and 22%, and in Europe, they are between 16% and 27%.

Key Vendors:

Bayer HealthCare

Bauerfeind

Superfeet

Stable Step



Other Prominent Vendors:

Spenco Medical

ING Corporation

SOLO Laboratories

footlogix



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Market segmentation by material type

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

