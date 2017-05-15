Canadian Legends Interactive eBook is Officially Announced

The Children's Story will Explain the Confederation of Canada

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Scott Ellis, an aspiring author, entrepreneur and self-described full-time proud Canadian, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of his Canadian Legends Interactive eBook.

To watch a short video about the Canadian Legends Interactive eBook, and the delightful animal characters who are in the book, please check out https://goo.gl/yAv0Fo.





As a spokesperson for the Canadian Legends eBook noted, Ellis first wrote the story over 13 years ago. Since Canada is turning 150 years old this year, Ellis felt that the time was right to resurrect his story about the Confederation of Canada and release it to the public as an interactive eBook.

"Real people are represented by animal characters and true events are referenced in the context of the story," the spokesperson said, adding that the eBook is also interactive because at the end of each chapter the reader will play a short game before they can advance to the next one.

While Ellis has already completed his Canadian Legends story, he is looking for some support to help build the interactive elements of the eBook. He hopes to finish the project to coincide with Canada Day on July 1, 2017. In order to help ensure that he reaches his eBook-related goals and finishes up the interactive games well before July 1, Ellis recently launched a fundraiser on Kickstarter. There, he hopes to raise around $2,184 in U.S. dollars to help bring the story of the Confederation of Canada to the public.

While people are welcome to make a pledge without receiving a reward, Ellis is looking forward to giving anyone who donates CA $20 or more a copy of the eBook. Those who pledge CA $10 or about $7 in U.S. dollars will receive a free download of the interactive eBook.

Those who pledge CA $50 or more, which is about $37 in U.S. dollars, will receive a code for the interactive eBook and a physical copy of the original paperback. Ellis plans on delivering all of the rewards to his supporters by June, 2017.

About Canadian Legends Interactive eBook:

Canadian Legends is an interactive eBook written by Scott Ellis from Vancouver, Canada. The children's eBook explains the Confederation of Canada using animal characters to help tell the story. Each chapter features a short game at the end that readers should complete before going to the next one. For more information, please visit https://goo.gl/yAv0Fo.

