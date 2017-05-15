$2.43 Billion Medical Camera Market by Camera Type, Resolution, Sensor, End-Users - Global Forecast to 2021: Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures That Utilize Medical Cameras - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Medical Camera Market by Camera Type, Resolution, Sensor, End-Users - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global medical camera market is expected to reach USD 3.69 Billion by 2021 from USD 2.43 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The key drivers of this market are the technological advancements in medical camera and increasing number of surgical procedures requiring medical cameras, globally.

The global medical cameras market is segmented based on by camera type, sensor, resolution, end user, and region. Based on the camera type, the market is segmented into endoscopy cameras, surgery microscopy cameras, dermatology cameras, ophthalmology cameras, and dental cameras. In 2016, the endoscopy cameras segment dominated the global medical camera market; the increase in the number of endoscopy surgeries performed globally is a key market driver for this segment.

The major players in the medical camera market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Carestream Health (a subsidiary of Onex Corporation, Canada).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures That Utilize Medical Cameras

Technological Advancements in Medical Cameras

Restraints

High Manufacturing Costs

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Asia

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Medical Cameras Market, By Type

7 Medical Camera Market, By Sensor

8 Medical Camera Market, By Resolution

9 Medical Camera Market, By End User

10 Medical Camera Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)

Carl Zeiss AG

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Leica Microsystems (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith & Nephew PLC

Sony Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Topcon Corporation

