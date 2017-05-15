sprite-preloader
15.05.2017
The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2017

PR Newswire
London, May 15

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2017

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands4.8
2BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance3.6
3SanofiHealth CareFrance3.5
4BayerBasic MaterialsGermany3.5
5NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland3.4
6Roche*Health CareSwitzerland3.3
7BBVAFinancialsSpain3.2
8TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain3.2
9TotalOil & GasFrance3.2
10Royal Dutch Shell**Oil & GasNetherlands3.0
11Ubisoft EntertainmentConsumer GoodsFrance3.0
12RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland2.9
13AirbusIndustrialsFrance2.9
14OutotecIndustrialsFinland2.8
15ENIOil & GasItaly2.8
16INGFinancialsNetherlands2.8
17NokiaTechnologyFinland2.8
18BB BiotechHealth CareSwitzerland2.7
19DIAConsumer ServicesSpain2.7
20CommerzbankFinancialsGermany2.6
21LeoniIndustrialsGermany2.5
22DNBFinancialsNorway2.5
23MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance2.4
24AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland2.4
25Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands2.3
26Danske BankFinancialsDenmark2.3
27E.ONUtilitiesGermany2.3
28Telecom ItaliaTelecommunicationsItaly2.3
29Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway2.1
30GemaltoTechnologyNetherlands2.1
31SKFIndustrialsSweden2.1
32SiemensIndustrialsGermany2.0
33Stora EnsoBasic MaterialsFinland1.9
34Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany1.9
35IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance1.7
36TDCTelecommunicationsDenmark1.7
37PiaggioConsumer GoodsItaly1.5
Total equity investments 98.7
Cash and other net assets 1.3
Net assets 100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2017% of Net Assets
France20.3
Netherlands15.0
Germany14.8
Switzerland11.8
Spain9.1
Finland7.5
Italy6.6
Norway4.6
Denmark4.0
Ireland2.9
Sweden2.1
Cash and other net assets 1.3
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2017% of Net Assets
Industrials19.5
Financials18.9
Health Care12.9
Oil & Gas11.1
Consumer Services9.6
Telecommunications7.2
Consumer Goods6.9
Basic Materials5.4
Technology4.9
Utilities2.3
Cash and other net assets1.3
100.0

As at 30 April 2017, the net assets of the Company were £409,337,000.

15 May 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


