THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2017

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 4.8 2 BNP Paribas Financials France 3.6 3 Sanofi Health Care France 3.5 4 Bayer Basic Materials Germany 3.5 5 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.4 6 Roche* Health Care Switzerland 3.3 7 BBVA Financials Spain 3.2 8 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.2 9 Total Oil & Gas France 3.2 10 Royal Dutch Shell** Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.0 11 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 3.0 12 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.9 13 Airbus Industrials France 2.9 14 Outotec Industrials Finland 2.8 15 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.8 16 ING Financials Netherlands 2.8 17 Nokia Technology Finland 2.8 18 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland 2.7 19 DIA Consumer Services Spain 2.7 20 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.6 21 Leoni Industrials Germany 2.5 22 DNB Financials Norway 2.5 23 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.4 24 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.4 25 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.3 26 Danske Bank Financials Denmark 2.3 27 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.3 28 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Italy 2.3 29 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 2.1 30 Gemalto Technology Netherlands 2.1 31 SKF Industrials Sweden 2.1 32 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.0 33 Stora Enso Basic Materials Finland 1.9 34 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 1.9 35 Ipsos Consumer Services France 1.7 36 TDC Telecommunications Denmark 1.7 37 Piaggio Consumer Goods Italy 1.5 Total equity investments 98.7 Cash and other net assets 1.3 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2017 % of Net Assets France 20.3 Netherlands 15.0 Germany 14.8 Switzerland 11.8 Spain 9.1 Finland 7.5 Italy 6.6 Norway 4.6 Denmark 4.0 Ireland 2.9 Sweden 2.1 Cash and other net assets 1.3 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 April 2017 % of Net Assets Industrials 19.5 Financials 18.9 Health Care 12.9 Oil & Gas 11.1 Consumer Services 9.6 Telecommunications 7.2 Consumer Goods 6.9 Basic Materials 5.4 Technology 4.9 Utilities 2.3 Cash and other net assets 1.3 100.0

As at 30 April 2017, the net assets of the Company were £409,337,000.

15 May 2017

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP