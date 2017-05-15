PR Newswire
London, May 15
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 APRIL 2017
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|4.8
|2
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|3.6
|3
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|3.5
|4
|Bayer
|Basic Materials
|Germany
|3.5
|5
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.4
|6
|Roche*
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.3
|7
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|3.2
|8
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|3.2
|9
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|3.2
|10
|Royal Dutch Shell**
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.0
|11
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
|3.0
|12
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.9
|13
|Airbus
|Industrials
|France
|2.9
|14
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|2.8
|15
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|2.8
|16
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.8
|17
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|2.8
|18
|BB Biotech
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.7
|19
|DIA
|Consumer Services
|Spain
|2.7
|20
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.6
|21
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.5
|22
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.5
|23
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.4
|24
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|2.4
|25
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.3
|26
|Danske Bank
|Financials
|Denmark
|2.3
|27
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.3
|28
|Telecom Italia
|Telecommunications
|Italy
|2.3
|29
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|2.1
|30
|Gemalto
|Technology
|Netherlands
|2.1
|31
|SKF
|Industrials
|Sweden
|2.1
|32
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.0
|33
|Stora Enso
|Basic Materials
|Finland
|1.9
|34
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|1.9
|35
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|1.7
|36
|TDC
|Telecommunications
|Denmark
|1.7
|37
|Piaggio
|Consumer Goods
|Italy
|1.5
|Total equity investments
|98.7
|Cash and other net assets
|1.3
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 April 2017
|% of Net Assets
|France
|20.3
|Netherlands
|15.0
|Germany
|14.8
|Switzerland
|11.8
|Spain
|9.1
|Finland
|7.5
|Italy
|6.6
|Norway
|4.6
|Denmark
|4.0
|Ireland
|2.9
|Sweden
|2.1
|Cash and other net assets
|1.3
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 April 2017
|% of Net Assets
|Industrials
|19.5
|Financials
|18.9
|Health Care
|12.9
|Oil & Gas
|11.1
|Consumer Services
|9.6
|Telecommunications
|7.2
|Consumer Goods
|6.9
|Basic Materials
|5.4
|Technology
|4.9
|Utilities
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|1.3
|100.0
As at 30 April 2017, the net assets of the Company were £409,337,000.
15 May 2017
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP