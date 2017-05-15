

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's golf course near Los Angeles witnessed Saturday a novel kind of protest, as around 200 people staged a flash-mob against his policies, and demanding the release of his income tax returns.



The protest was organized by a group called 'Indivisible San Pedro.'



People of all age gathered at a public park nestled within Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes at around 9 a.m.



They spread out in the grass in 15 minutes in the shape of six letters to form the word 'RESIST', after which they sang 'God Bless America.'



An aerial view of the demonstration was photographed in wide angle, and posted on social media.



The Group said on Facebook that the protesters were 'a group of concerned citizens that realize the Trump administration's agenda will take America backwards, and must be stopped'.



The protest was held to draw attention to a call for a special prosecutor to investigate the issue of Russian involvement in US presidential election, following the firing of FBI Director James Comey,



Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene, but no arrests were made, reports say.



