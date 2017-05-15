

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's current account surplus declined notably in March from a month ago, figures from the Latvian Central Bank showed Monday.



The current account surplus shrank to EUR 14.94 million in March from EUR 206.95 million in February.



In the corresponding month last year, the current account balance showed a deficit of EUR 44.6 million.



The deficit on goods trade widened to EUR 211.02 million from EUR 148.59 million in the prior month. At the same time, the services trade surplus rose slightly to EUR 176.2 million from EUR 175.68 million.



The capital account deficit was EUR 1.40 million in March versus EUR 0.34 million shortfall in February. On the other side, the financial account surplus fell considerably to EUR 25.2 million from EUR 137.19 million.



