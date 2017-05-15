Jetex Expands Global Presence as Handler at Three Airports in Spain

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Jetex Flight Support marks its first venture into Spain with ground handling stations in three new locations: Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCM/LEBL), Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD/LEMD), and Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport (AGP/LEMG). The new Spanish facilities further expand Jetex's European network, which covers France, Ireland, Italy, and Ukraine, amongst others.

"Spain is an important player in the European business aviation community, as indicated by a 6.4% year-over-year growth in flight departures," said Jetex CEO & President, Adel Mardini. "With the Spanish economy forecasted to grow strongly over the next few years and tourism on the rise, Jetex is positioning itself to provide the highest level of service at these key airports as private jet traffic increases in the country."

Operating from the general aviation terminal at each airport, Jetex will provide 24/7 ground support including aircraft fueling, ground handling, aircraft parking, and ramp services. Customs and immigrations facilities and hangar space are also available.

"The addition of the three Spanish ground handling stations fortifies Jetex's global presence by allowing us to serve clients in key regions of Spain, as well as open gateways to important markets such as North Africa," said Yolanda Avalos, FBO Manager, Jetex Spain. "With a total of 25 locations in Europe alone, more private and business aviation clients can now experience the exceptional level of service and quality that defines the Jetex brand."

Passengers and crew flying through the three airports will enjoy a range of facilities, including but not limited to executive and crew lounges, meeting rooms, and private car parking facilities. A full spectrum of flight support, ground transfer and bespoke concierge services will also be available 24/7 at each facility or via Jetex's operations centers in Dubai, Miami and Beijing.

"We welcome Jetex and congratulate the company on its new openings in Barcelona, Madrid and Malaga," said Spanish airports operator Aena. "As a new addition that supports business aviation, Jetex will enhance existing ground handling services provided to the executive aviation sector."

About Jetex

A global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class flight support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional FBOs, aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to an elite clientele including owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out how you can benefit from Jetex's award-winning services, visit www.jetex.com today.

