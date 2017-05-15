MYSTICAL Canes, for All Ages and Businesses Needing More Clients, are Officially Announced

MYSTICAL Canes will be Made of Metal and Can Feature a Company Logo or Slogan on the Top

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Mark Howard, owner of Howard and Associates and MYSTICAL Canes USA, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of MYSTICAL Canes, for all ages and businesses needing more clients.

To learn more about the attractive and durable canes and how they can help companies to advertise, please check out https://goo.gl/YUVVeK.





As a spokesperson for MYSTICAL Canes noted, the walking canes will be far from a generic wooden walking aid. Instead, the MYSTICAL Canes are made from durable metal and will function as an innovative advertisement for a business, an accessory, a self-defense tool and much more.

"Companies are always looking for ways to advertise their business, and MYSTICAL Canes are one of the most mobile and versatile ways to advertise with their business logo on the head of each walking stick," the spokesperson said.

MYSTICAL Canes will also be a collector's item for fans of great art; each top will be constructed of hard and orbital acrylic resin or precious metal with a carved theme of art inside. Each cane will be made with precious metal, iron or steel shafts and the bottom will feature a precious metal vintage decor and hard rubber non-skid stopper to help with balance and comfort when walking. Currently, there are 12 products/themes that people may choose from.

"The cane has truly become a mystical iconic symbol among the world bringing inspiration, fascination and mystery to all who use them," the spokesperson said, adding that this is why Howard and his team are passionate about their unique product that anyone can make use of and enjoy.

In order to help pay for the costs associated with ordering supplies in bulk and other expenses related to bringing the MYSTICAL Canes to market, Howard recently launched a fundraiser on Kickstarter. There, he hopes to raise $78,000 through crowdfunding and help people walk in style when they are out on their morning or evening stroll.

