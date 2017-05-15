Security Intelligence Provided to Global Police

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. ("Applied DNA")(NASDAQ:APDN), a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and DNA mass production for diagnostics, is helping break up international gangs of car thieves.

BMW implemented a mandatory DNA marking program in Sweden for new vehicles in February 2016. Supported by multiple insurance brands, the program has proven effective in curbing thefts by over 80% and facilitating prosecution of "chop shop" criminals. To gangs with international distribution networks, the collective value of a chopped car's components can be worth more than the car previously sold as new and intact. Once marked with SigNature® DNA, components can be traced back to a specific vehicle, and there have been numerous cases where this has assisted police already.

A recent investigation revealed that of 60 stolen car parts found in Lithuania, 17 were marked with SmartDNA (the Scandinavian brand of SigNature DNA) and so could be traced back to their source and original owner.

According to SmartDNA's Leif Svensson, the creation of this program was necessitated by the increasing rate of car part theft in Sweden.

"Last year alone, our country was due to start about 3 thousand pre-trial investigations for car theft. And in each case, the victim's or insurance company's losses amounted to between 15 and 20 thousand euros. Therefore, it was decided to spare no investment in new technologies mandatory for all new BMW cars and marking systems," said Svensson, highlighting the fact that Swedish authorities detained 39 Lithuanians for car part theft in 2016.

"This is the message to thieves…DNA technology will be available anywhere, because the police are without borders," stated Aleksejus Gubenko, Kaunas County Police 3rd Division Chief. Gubenko demonstrated the technology at a media conference, and explained how their colleagues from Sweden donated equipment that will become an antidote for various forms of theft.

Tony Benson, Managing Director for Applied DNA Sciences Europe, further added: "It is well known that stolen car parts are shipped around the world and often sold on the internet at a bargain price. When customers purchase our SigNature DNA marker they are also buying a security intelligence service, since when stolen car parts are recovered we carry out forensic analysis and map where the items are stolen from and the location they were found, and so build up an intelligence picture which we then share with law enforcement agencies enabling them to capture not only the initial car thieves but the whole international criminal supply chain. To give you an idea of the scale of our security intelligence, we have carried out forensic analysis on thousands of items recovered by law enforcement agencies enabling the imprisonment of 114 individuals who have received prison sentences of over 540 years with many more cases in the pipeline which makes a significant difference."

Dr. James Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA stated: "Imagine the irony of a bargain-hunting car enthusiast, hunting the web for bargain "original parts" that do not void the manufacturer's warrantee. These are original, but stolen parts that are likely abused as they traverse the criminal supply chain. Worse, the system promulgates collaboration in gang-based enterprises that can fund other activities with more deleterious impact on humanity."

Source: Kauno Diena

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences makes life real and safe by providing innovative, molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. The proprietary DNA-based "CertainTTM" platform can be used to identify, tag, track, and trace products, to help assure authenticity, origin, traceability and quality of products. SigNature® DNA describes the core technology ingredient that is at the heart of a family of uncopyable, security and authentication solutions such as SigNature® T and fiberTyping®, targeted toward textiles and apparel, BackTrac™and DNAnet®, for anti-theft and loss prevention, and digitalDNA®, providing powerful track- and-trace. All provide a forensic chain of evidence, and can be used to prosecute perpetrators. Applied DNA Sciences is also engaged in the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences using the polymerase chain reaction.

Go to adnas.com for more information, events and to learn more about how Applied DNA Sciences makes life real and safe. Common stock listed on NASDAQ under the symbol APDN, and warrants are listed under the symbol APDNW.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by APDN in this press release may be "forward-looking" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe APDN's future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of APDN. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to our short operating history, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, market competition and various other factors detailed from time to time in APDN's SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 6, 2016, and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed on February 9, 2017, and May 11, 2017 which are available at www.sec.gov. APDN undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170515005748/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

Debbie Bailey631-240-8817

debbie.bailey@adnas.com

or

Media:

Dian Griesel Int'l.

Susan Forman, 212-825-3210

sforman@dgicomm.com

or

Program:

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

Tony Benson, +44-7552-429341

Managing Director, EMEA

tony.benson@adnas.com

or

Gordon Hope, 631-240-8850

Director of Security Solutions

gordon.hope@adnas.com

web: www.adnas.com

twitter:@APDN