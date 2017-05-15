SANTA CLARITA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 --USEI CANNABIS Initiatives CORP, a wholly owned subsidiary of US ENERGY INITIATIVES CORPORATION, INC. (OTC PINK: USEI) is a California based company and is pleased to announce that it has begun growing cannabis in southern California. This is one of the Company's 2017 goals that it hoped to accomplish... that is now a reality.

According to Anthony Miller, CEO, "As I have previously mentioned... USEI has a current license to grow and partners that have been growing for many years successfully in California that produce some of the hottest marijuana strains that produce the highest yields and money. We have officially started growing cannabis with them and our hope that our first crop will come in the coming months. Images of this project can be found on our website at www.useicannabis.com/web/useis-california-grow-project/... and in the coming weeks we will continue to post updates of our plants growing... including our signage and also video footage of our progress. We will continually post the images on our website and our twitter page concurrently... this is an exciting time for us... and this is just a start.... Our hope is to expand this operation into a larger significant grow operation before years end.... Our goal is to learn lessons from the best of the best growers so that we can ensure our success. In 2018 California will be issuing licences to growers for recreational cannabis growing (the largest cannabis marketplace in the world) and it our goal to be ready for that opportunity. This is an important step in that direction. On another note... we have been creating our CBD line 'The Ultimate Cure CBD' a product line that we previously had...that site should be re-launch soon and we will announce once the site goes live... we sold CBD based products (topicals, tincture, lotions, potions, straight CBD oil, pills, vapes, t-shirts, batteries, pens, pipes, edibles and a wide range of products branded with our logo and our goal is to restore that opportunity to the firm. We are quite excited about our future and we hope to provide investors with more regular updates on these two ventures," commented Miller.

About U.S. Energy Initiatives: U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation (OTC PINK: USEI) is a diverse energy firm. USEI and its wholly owned subsidiary USEI Cannabis business' centers on hemp to energy, everything cannabis related and developing products and services for the marketplace. Our Ultimate Cure & Real McCoy Genuine Products: we market vapor pens and accessories, topical ointments, cannabis oils and tinctures all under these same names. Our goal here is to become an environmentally responsible firm, marketing our products to our audience to produce significant revenue and add value for our shareholders. We have very ambitious goals and objectives for USEI Cannabis and we believe that we will have a very long presence in Washington, Oregon, California and wherever cannabis is legal. Our objective is to create a foundation that will be instrumental in our continued efforts to capture our market-share and create viable products that meet our goals and objectives for these markets. For more information regarding our strategies it can be found on the company's website @ www.useicannabis.com/web/.

DISCLOSURES: "Safe Harbor" This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding the timing of the revenue from the partnership and the partnership's success. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking statements include consumer reaction to our Cannabis products and new regulations which affect the distribution of these products. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

