

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group Inc. (AIG) said that it appointed Brian Duperreault as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director effective May 14, 2017. Duperreault has resigned as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Insurance Group.



Peter Hancock resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director concurrent with Duperreault's appointment.



As per the New York Stock Exchange Rules, AIG noted that certain arrangements include a grant, made upon Duperreault's commencement of service with AIG, of stock options to purchase 500,000 shares of AIG common stock, which vest subject to AIG's stock price exceeding certain price targets and which will be made outside of AIG's equity incentive plans as an 'employment inducement grant' under NYSE Listing Rule.



Duperreault previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Insurance Group, a Bermuda-based holding company, with property and casualty insurance and reinsurance operations in Bermuda, the U.S. and the UK. Before that, Duperreault was President and Chief Executive Officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies, a global professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people, from 2008 to 2012. Before joining Marsh, he served for two years as non-executive Chairman of ACE Limited, an insurance and reinsurance company, and CEO of ACE Limited from October 1994 through May 2004. Prior to joining ACE, Mr. Duperreault served in various senior executive positions with AIG and its affiliates from 1973 to 1994.



