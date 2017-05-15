FLORHAM PARK, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical is proud to announce that May 18th 2017 is "Salonpas® Day" which signals a day of pain relief from the world leader in medicinal pain patches. Across the globe, in cities including New York, Tokyo, London, Beijing, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh and Jakarta, employees from Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, a $1.5B market leader, and manufacturers of the SALONPAS® product line, will distribute tens of thousands of free Salonpas® patches.

"Salonpas® Day" marks the 170th anniversary of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical which was founded in 1847 which has specialized in transdermal drug delivery system technology since the introduction of its Salonpas® line of patches in 1934. "Sampling for all customers. Everything for our customers" is Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical's mission statement for Salonpas Day which falls on May 18th (05/18) each year because the date in Japanese sounds similar to Ko (5) ri wo i (1) Ya (8) su which translates to 'Relieve stiffness.'"

"Salonpas® Day' is celebrated by delivering patch culture hand by hand around the world," says John Incledon, President, Hisamitsu America, the manufacturers of the leading OTC pain relieving patch brand. "Hisamitsu manufactures our own product ensuring strict adherence to the highest quality standards. In the United States alone, Hisamitsu sells over 1.3M Salonpas patches a day which averages to about 13 Salonpas patches sold every second."

In concert with Salonpas Day, the company is also offering free samples of the Salonpas® Pain Relieving Patch online at www.salonpassamples.com. In addition, employees of the company will be offering samples all day in NYC, beginning at 9:00 AM at Battery Park and continuing until 4:00 PM with stops on Wall Street, Times Square, Columbus Circle, and Lincoln Center. Their efforts will be supported by full page advertising in NYC Newspapers and airplane banner advertising flying between the George Washington Bridge and the Statue of Liberty between 9:00 AM and Noon.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. is an advocate of pain management options to treat pain that recommends sensitivity to appropriate use of topical and systemic pain medicines for the best management of pain with the least risk of adverse events. Their website features a blog on healthy living and pain management featuring pain panacea pointers from a roster of holistic pain management experts including Dr. Bob Arnot, celebrity personal trainer Joel Harper, prominent Beverly Hills alternative health doctor, Dr. Aristotle Economou, and author and acclaimed doctor and naturopath, Dr. Carolyn Dean.

Hisamitsu America is the US division of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., founded in 1847, which has specialized in transdermal drug delivery system technology since the introduction of its Salonpas line of patches in 1934. The SALONPAS® product line, which gained early acceptance in Asia and now sells in 50 countries, has pioneered the development of transdermal patches to relieve everyday aches and pains. Today, the Salonpas Pain Relief Patches are the first and only FDA-approved OTC pain patch. For more information, visit www.salonpas.us and www.hisamitsu.co.jp/english.

