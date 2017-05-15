FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- GlobeNet, a wholesale provider of telecom infrastructure in the Americas, announces that it is finalizing the expansion of its colocation facility in Rio de Janeiro and the construction of a new data center facility in Barranquilla, Colombia, in order to meet growing demand for wholesale telco and IT services in the Latin American market. Both highly secured facilities will maintain GlobeNet's legacy of neutral interconnections for international and local operators as well as enable access to international destinations via its subsea cable system. With decades of operational expertise, these expansions will complement GlobeNet's existing fiber optic cable system, which spans more than 23,500 km throughout the Americas.

"We're thrilled to announce that both projects will be completed in August 2017," states Eduardo Falzoni, CEO at GlobeNet. "The addition of 200 sq meters in our Rio de Janeiro facility underscores our commitment to providing a neutral space to carriers, ISPs and content providers looking for interconnections and access to local and regional IXs. The 200 sq meter upgradeable tier III datacenter in Barranquilla gives major integrators the opportunity to offer their sensitive customers a secure and resilient environment, diverse from Bogotá, to fulfill their robust IT solutions, security and disaster recovery needs. This facility, adjacent to our subsea cable landing station will support our full suite of IaaS services. In both cases, our customers will benefit from international access through GlobeNet's subsea system."

Overall Internet penetration in Latin America is expected to jump from 56.1% in 2016 to 60.9% in 2019, according to Internet World Stats. Brazil and Colombia registered among the top three Latin American countries for total internet users in 2016, with the former recording 139 million users while Colombia had 28.5 million users. As a leading provider of data network services throughout the Americas, GlobeNet's data center expansion in these markets solidly positions the company for strong growth and to help meet the current and future data network needs throughout South America.

