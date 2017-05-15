SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/15/17 -- WHLL, Inc., the global leader in personal electric vehicles (Personal EVs) for those with mobility issues, is now included on the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for its Model M. The contract award number V797D-70155 enables the VA and other Federal entities to purchase the FDA-cleared Model M at pre-approved pricing via the VA's FSS Contract and via the General Services Administration (GSA) Advantage Online Catalog.

"The FSS program enables our life-changing product to be available to millions of veterans across America," said WHILL CEO Satoshi Sugie. "We want all U.S. veterans who require a powered wheelchair to know that they now have a path to securing their own WHILL Model M Personal EV. This approval allows all government employees access to a Model M to maintain an active, independent lifestyle both at home and in the community. We're confident that our Model M will substantially improve the health and quality of life for many veterans in the years ahead," Sugie added.

The WHILL Model M is a next-generation Personal EV that provides the power and agility to accomplish the typical tasks of an active lifestyle. Its award-winning design, all-wheel drive, and omni-directional front wheels ensure maximum comfort and maneuverability both indoors and out. With the Model M, qualifying veterans can conquer uneven pavement, climb over obstacles and curbs of up to 3 inches and easily navigate challenging terrain like grass and gravel.

Since its founding in 2013, WHILL's mission is to transform today's antiquated power wheelchair and scooter experiences into a new kind of empowering device, an Intelligent Personal electric vehicle (EV). WHILL is reinventing the personal mobility industry with an Intelligent Personal EV that focuses on an approachable and aesthetically pleasing powered vehicle that boosts confidence and pushes the boundaries of personal transportation. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Tokyo and Taiwan, WHILL is focused on enabling everyone to explore the world in comfort and style.

CAUTION: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician

