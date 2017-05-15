VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 15, 2017) - Turquoise Hill Resources today announced that the nominees set forth in the company's management proxy circular dated March 23, 2017 were elected as directors of Turquoise Hill Resources. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on May 12, 2017 in Vancouver, are set out below.

Election of Directors

According to votes received, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management were elected as a director of Turquoise Hill Resources until the next annual shareholder meeting, or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- James W. Gill 1,799,054,614 99.78% 4,054,963 0.22% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- R. Peter Gillin 1,740,694,893 96.54% 62,414,684 3.46% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ulf Quellmann 1,751,247,201 97.12% 51,862,376 2.88% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Russel C. Robertson 1,798,858,700 99.76% 4,250,877 0.24% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maryse Saint-Laurent 1,800,942,174 99.88% 2,167,403 0.12% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Craig Stegman 1,754,601,918 97.31% 48,507,659 2.69% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jeffery Tygesen 1,797,478,515 99.69% 5,631,062 0.31% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed on SEDAR.

Follow us on Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe

Contact

Investors and Media

Tony Shaffer

+ 604 648 3934

Tony.shaffer@turquoisehill.com