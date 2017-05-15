

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to rise Monday morning after a surprise announcement that Saudi Arabia and Russia may extend their supply quota plan by nine months.



The oil superpowers need to extend their historic deal, as soaring U.S. production has preserved the global supply glut, keeping oil prices below $55 a barrel this



OPEC meets May 25, where the deal is expected to be ratified by Saudi's cartel brothers.



'I met the managers of all the main oil and gas companies in the country, and the minister of energy, behind closed doors and we discussed this issue,' Russian President Vladimir Putin said in comments reported by Russian news agencies. 'We support this proposal.'



WTI light sweet crude oil rose 2 percent to $49.30 a barrel in early dealing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX