Juniper Research Highlights GENBAND's Leadership in Mobile Voice Processing and Messaging Platforms

Prominent leaderboard positioning affirms extensive innovation and capabilities

PLANO, Texas, May 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GENBAND', a leading provider of real-time communications solutions, today announced that it is featured as an Established Leader in two recent reports from Juniper Research, Mobile Messaging Market Trends and Competitive Landscape 2017-2021 and Mobile Voice Market Trends and Competitive Landscape 2017-2021. These rankings, which appraise both technology and business capabilities, recognize the breadth and depth of GENBAND's offerings in addition to its business experience and industry partnerships.

"As service providers evolve their core and edge networks to NFV, the cloud has become an essential platform for introducing new applications and services quickly. Our research shows that GENBAND, with its market-leading portfolio and substantial partnerships, is well positioned to capitalize on these trends and empower its carrier customers to compete in a highly dynamic environment," said Sam Barker, Research Analyst at Juniper Research.

GENBAND's market-leading communications Platform as a Service (cPaaS) Kandy platform is a real-time software development platform built from GENBAND's core communications, presence, security and real-time technologies. The cloud-based platform delivers rich capabilities including voice, video, messaging, chat, presence, collaboration and more, laying the groundwork for IoT and chatbot deployments.

With increasing numbers of operators moving towards NFV infrastructure for IMS and 5G, GENBAND has enhanced its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Media Processing and Transcoding solutions with Enhanced Voice Services codec support on elastically scalable Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) for NFV-based deployments, and on Physical Network Functions (PNFs) for hybrid cloud and in-network deployments. GENBAND VoLTE solutions, which are already deployed and serving more than 150 million subscribers globally, enable service providers to not only deliver enhanced High Definition voice services with geo-distributed control and processing from the NFV cloud, but with significantly improved radio access capacity and coverage.

"We're pleased to be recognized as a market leader across categories," said Patrick Joggerst, EVP of Global Sales and Marketing for GENBAND. "Juniper Research has a strong reputation and these reports showcase our ongoing commitment to delivering state of the art communications from the Cloud as the communications ecosystem becomes a software-centric, real-time communications arena connecting people and things."

About GENBAND

GENBAND empowers its global base of more than 700 customers in more than 80 countries to succeed via its technology leadership and intellectual property innetwork evolution and cloud based real-time communications software solutions and services.With networks increasingly moving tovirtualized environments, service providers, enterprises, independent software vendors, systems integrators and developers globally are leveragingour innovative solutionsfor rapid communications service and application creation. GENBAND'smarket-leading portfolio, including its award-winningKandy communications Platform as a Service, enables this transformation and delivers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded communications capabilities including voice, video, messaging, chat, presence and more, facilitating business, consumer and IoT solutions deployments with enhanced end-user collaboration experiences. GENBAND'sMarketing Advantage Programprovides comprehensive support to fuel our partners' success with our solutions. To learn more visitgenband.com.

GENBAND, the GENBAND logo and icon are trademarks of GENBAND.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324822/genband_Logo.jpg